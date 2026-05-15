Name That Sound Pure Country 92.7 Guesses

Pure Country 92.7 Name That Sound GUESSES! Powered by Wood Country Building Supplies – Your trusted building supply partner.
Current Jack Pot: $1,500
May 15th
7:40 - Nicholas incorrectly guessed “Hole Puncher”
4:40 - Gloria incorrectly guessed “Boxes Falling”
May 14th
7:40 - Bailey incorrectly guessed “Fisher Price Popcorn Vacuum”
4:40 - Kim incorrectly guessed “Pool Ball into the corner pocket”
May 13th
7:40 - Holly incorrectly guessed “Postage Machine”
4:40 - Jari incorrectly guessed “Golf ball going into the hole”
May 12th
7:40 - Dan incorrectly guessed “Boggle Game”
4:40 - Emily incorrectly guessed “Bowling Pins”
May 11th
7:40 - Tara incorrectly guessed “Ice dropping from Ice Maker”
4:40 - Melissa incorrectly guessed “Opening An Ice Cream Container”
May 8th
7:40 - Alanna incorrectly guessed “Dropping Keys”
4:40 - Laurie incorrectly guessed “Vending Machine”
May 7th
7:40 - Amanda incorrectly guessed “Swirling Ice”
4:40 - Amber incorrectly guessed “Closing a Junk Drawer”
May 6th
7:40 - Luke incorrectly guessed “Dice in the game Trouble”
4:40 - Perry incorrectly guessed “Air Nailer”
May 5th
7:40 - Cassidy incorrectly guessed “Closing a Cabinet”
4:40 - Terri incorrectly guessed “Electric Stapler”
May 4th
7:40 - Xaviera incorrectly guessed “Roll Of The Dice”
4:40 - Alissa incorrectly guessed “Pinball Machine Launch”