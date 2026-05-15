Name That Sound Pure Country 92.7 Guesses

Pure Country 92.7 Name That Sound GUESSES! Powered by Wood Country Building Supplies – Your trusted building supply partner.

Current Jack Pot: $1,500

May 15th

7:40 - Nicholas incorrectly guessed “Hole Puncher”

4:40 - Gloria incorrectly guessed “Boxes Falling”

May 14th

7:40 - Bailey incorrectly guessed “Fisher Price Popcorn Vacuum”

4:40 - Kim incorrectly guessed “Pool Ball into the corner pocket”

May 13th

7:40 - Holly incorrectly guessed “Postage Machine”

4:40 - Jari incorrectly guessed “Golf ball going into the hole”

May 12th

7:40 - Dan incorrectly guessed “Boggle Game”

4:40 - Emily incorrectly guessed “Bowling Pins”

May 11th

7:40 - Tara incorrectly guessed “Ice dropping from Ice Maker”

4:40 - Melissa incorrectly guessed “Opening An Ice Cream Container”

May 8th

7:40 - Alanna incorrectly guessed “Dropping Keys”

4:40 - Laurie incorrectly guessed “Vending Machine”

May 7th

7:40 - Amanda incorrectly guessed “Swirling Ice”

4:40 - Amber incorrectly guessed “Closing a Junk Drawer”

May 6th

7:40 - Luke incorrectly guessed “Dice in the game Trouble”

4:40 - Perry incorrectly guessed “Air Nailer”

May 5th

7:40 - Cassidy incorrectly guessed “Closing a Cabinet”

4:40 - Terri incorrectly guessed “Electric Stapler”

May 4th

7:40 - Xaviera incorrectly guessed “Roll Of The Dice”

4:40 - Alissa incorrectly guessed “Pinball Machine Launch”