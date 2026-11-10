Tim Hicks Mornings

Just announced!

The Small Town Throw Down Tour continues featuring Tim Hicks! Friday, May 28th in St. Thomas AND Saturday, May 29th in Parkhill!

Tickets go on sale Friday morning @ 10am, but be listening to Pure Mornings with Leeanne & TJ this week (November 10 – 13)for your chance to score a pair of tickets to the St. Thomas show featuring special guests Bradley Hale & Tyler Delargie!

Can’t wait to win? Find show and ticket details HERE!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on November 10th, 2026 and closes on November 13th, 2026 at 10:00AM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the four (4) Prizes is $160 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified. Prizes will need to be picked up at 1 Communications Road in London, ON unless otherwise stated by a Bell Media representative.