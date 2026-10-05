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Big $50K Payday
Sponsored by Gordons Gold Jewellers
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Gordons Gold Jewellers
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iHeartRadio Soundcheck Party with Carly Pearce
Big $50K Payday
Celebrate Back To School with QDOBA & Pure Country 93!
Pure Country 93’s Rising Star