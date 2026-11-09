Sully Burrows Winning Weekend

It’s a Pure Country 93 Winning Weekend!

Sully Burrows is bringing The Leave You Lonely Tour to Rum Runners on November 26th with special guests Bradley Hale and Haley McNeil and WE want to get you there!

Head to our Pure Country 93 Facebook Page this weekend (November 13 – 15) for your chance to win your way in!

Can’t wait to win? Find show info and ticket details HERE!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on November 13, 2026 and closes on November 15, 2026 at 11:59PM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the five (5) Prizes is $60 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified. Prizes will need to be picked up at 1 Communications Road in London, ON unless otherwise stated by a Bell Media representative.