Leeanne & TJ - Garth Brooks

JUST ANNOUNCED!

Garth Brooks is bringing his Blame It All On My Roots Arena Tour to TD Coliseum this December and you could be there FOR FREE!

Listen to Leeanne & TJ Monday-Thursday this week for your chance to score a pair of tickets to see the show either Friday, December 4th or Saturday, December 5th!

Can’t wait to win? Tickets are on sale Friday, November 6th at 10am here.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on November 2, 2026 and closes on November 5, 2026 at 10:00AM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the four (4) Prizes is $200 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified. Prizes will need to be picked up at 1 Communications Road in London, ON unless otherwise stated by a Bell Media representative.