James Barker Band Mornings

Just announced!

The Small Town Throw Down Tour is back for 2027 featuring James Barker Band! Thursday, May 13th in West Lorne AND Friday, May 14th in Dorchester!

Tickets go on sale Friday morning @ 10am, but be listening to Pure Mornings this week (October 20 – 23) for your chance to score a pair of tickets to the Dorchester show featuring special guests Mitch Zorn and Tyler Delargie!

Can’t wait to win? Find show and ticket details HERE!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 8:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on October 20th, 2026 and closes on October 23rd, 2026 at 10:00AM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the four (4) Prizes is $160 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified. Prizes will need to be picked up at 1 Communications Road in London, ON unless otherwise stated by a Bell Media representative.