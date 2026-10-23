Dean Brody & The Reklaws Prize Town

The Hometown Heroes Tour is on it’s way to London, and WE want to get you there!

Dean Brody & The Reklaws are hitting the road together with special guest Nate Haller and making a stop at Centennial Hall on November 24th!

Be listening for Prize Town with Pure Mornings this week (October 26 – 30) for your chance to win your way in!

Find show info and ticket details HERE!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on October 26th, 2026 and closes on October 30th, 2026 at 10:00AM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the five (5) Prizes is $150 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified. Prizes will need to be picked up at 1 Communications Road in London, ON unless otherwise stated by a Bell Media representative.