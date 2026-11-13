A Christmas Carol Afternoons

Don’t be a Scrooge, it’s time to get into the Christmas spirit! Don’t miss A Christmas Carol LIVE at the Grand Theatre from November 24th - December 27th!

Join Scrooge and the Cratchit family for a holiday musical spectacular with the story and carols that you grew up on – now in a new Canadian adaptation set in the nostalgia of a 1940s department store!

This is the Grand’s 10th year supporting the London Food Bank, accepting donations at all performances throughout the holiday season. 🫶🥫

Listen to Weaver this week (November 16 – 20) for your chance to win a pair of tickets for the show on December 1st or 2nd!

*Contesting on Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday will be for the December 1st show, Contesting on Thursday & Friday will be for the December 2nd show*

Get tickets and show details HERE!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 2:00PM Eastern Time (ET) on November 16, 2026 and closes on November 20, 2026 at 5:00PM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the five (5) Prizes is $150 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified. Prizes will need to be picked up at 1 Communications Road in London, ON unless otherwise stated by a Bell Media representative.