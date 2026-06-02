Valley East Days Country Night - September 11th

Country Night is back at the 49th annual Valley East Days and we’re excited to announce this year’s lineup on Friday, September 11th!

With his career spanning diverse genres, Canadian Country Music Association’s Rising Star award winner, Andrew Hyatt will be headlining this year’s Country Night alongside special guests Larry Berrio & Tyson Ranger!

Tickets can be purchased online at ticketscene.ca OR they can be purchased at Cousin Vinny’s Restaurant & Bar in Hanmer & Chelmsford in June!

Enjoy a great night of country music & support local artists, it’ll be a night you won’t want to miss