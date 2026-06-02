Join us on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Delki Dozzi Park for the Sudbury Gutsy Walk, bringing together the Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis community to raise awareness and funds for vital research, programs, and advocacy.

In 2026, Crohn’s and Colitis Canada is celebrating 30 years of Gutsy Walk, three decades of courage, community, and national impact. Every step in Sudbury helps support this movement and our local goal of $36,000.

Enjoy live music from local band 7+1, balloon animals for kids, and a fun, family‑friendly atmosphere.

Get involved by signing up, setting a fundraising goal, sharing your story, and joining us in Sudbury on June 7th.

Sign up today: https://crohnsandcolitiscanada.akaraisin.com/ui/gutsywalk2026/g/Sudbury