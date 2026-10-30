Garth Brooks at TD Coliseum - Dec 4th and 5th

Garth Brooks - Blame It All On My Roots Arena Tour at TD Coliseum (Hamilton).

Show Dates — Friday, December 4th + Saturday, December 5th

On Sale — Friday, November 6 at 10AM

Ticket Link — ticketmaster.ca/garthbrooks

Surpassing over 500,000 tickets sold so far this year, Garth Brooks’ return to the stage has demand surging, with fans of all ages hailing his performances as “The BEST concert EVER!!” “Absolutely Phenomenal!” and “The experience of a lifetime!”

Now, he is heading North to Canada, bringing his “Blame It All On My Roots” Arena Tour to Hamilton, Ontario on Friday, December 4 and Saturday, December 5 at TD Coliseum.

With the “Blame It All On My Roots” Arena Tour charging full speed ahead, crowds are hitting a fever pitch when Brooks takes the stage. Towering LED screens, known as “the halo,” encircled the 360-degree stage, creating an immersive experience that makes every seat in the arena feel like the best seat in the house. Performing in the round, Brooks keeps fans on their feet from the opening note through the final song, as the sold-out crowd sings along to a career-spanning set of fan favorites and iconic hits. The energy inside the arenas was electric, with fans of every age filling the room and sharing in the unmistakable excitement of seeing Brooks back on the road.

Headlined by the comeback of his iconic Drum Pod that changed live music forever, the “Blame It All On My Roots” Arena Tour is a full-scale return to the venues that made Garth Brooks a legend. The tour also serves as the foundation for Killer Live, a groundbreaking new approach to live recording that continues Brooks’ tradition of capturing history in real time.

ABOUT GARTH BROOKS:

Garth Brooks is synonymous with groundbreaking, history-making, and barrier-shattering. Throughout his career, he has constantly challenged preconceptions and limitations while bringing his music to a worldwide audience.

He is the biggest selling artist in U.S. history as the first and only artist to pass 200M albums sold. Brooks is also the first and only artist to receive ten RIAA Diamond Awards for ten albums certified at over 10 million. According to the RIAA, Double Live is the biggest-selling live album and the top-selling country album in the U.S. Double Live, No Fences, Ropin’ the Wind, and Triple Live are four of the top five best-selling country albums of all time. Brooks has 20 Billboard #1 singles to his credit and was the first artist to garner top-5 singles at country radio in five consecutive decades--the ‘80s, ‘90s, ‘00s, ‘10s, and ‘20s.On the concert stage, everywhere from dive bars and county fairs to arenas, stadiums, and Vegas theaters, Brooks has shattered attendance records since his first tour. On August 7, 1997, Brooks drew the largest crowd ever to attend a concert in New York’s Central Park with an audience of 850,000 - 1.2M fans. Brooks has been awarded virtually every accolade an entertainer can receive, including the Kennedy Center Honors and the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. He is the only seven-time recipient of the CMA Entertainer of the Year award. He was named ACM Artist of the Decade for the 1990s and Pollstar’s Country Touring Artist of the Decade in 2021. He is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame, the Pollstar LIVE Hall of Fame, and the Grand Ole Opry. He has received 2 GRAMMY® Awards, 17 American Music Awards, and 12 People’s Choice Awards.