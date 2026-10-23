FRESH HORSES – The Ultimate Tribute to Garth Brooks - Nov 20th

Get ready for FRESH HORSES – The Ultimate Tribute to Garth!!
Experience the energy, excitement and unforgettable music of a country music legend!!
From Friends in Low Places and The Dance to The Thunder Rolls, Callin’ Baton Rouge and more, FRESH HORSES delivers all the classic hits in a spectacular full-band performance!
🎻 PLUS! Featuring Sudbury’s own incredibly talented DON REED on fiddle!
This is more than a tribute show — it’s a full-blown GARTH BROOKS country concert experience, right here in Sudbury!
📅 FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH
📍 Radisson Hotel Sudbury
🚪 Doors open at 7 PM | Show starts at 8 PM
🎟️ TICKETS JUST $39 + TAX
🎫 Available now at Eventbrite.ca
🎶 Proudly presented by PURE COUNTRY 91.7!