Diaper Drive-By 2026

Mark your calendars, and stock up on diapers.

The 9th annual Pure Country Diaper Drive-By will support of the Pregnancy Care Centre & Infant Food Bank.

From December 7th-11th, the Pure Country Crew will broadcast live on location from the New Sudbury Centre parking lot, collecting diapers, wipes & monetary donations.

Our goal is to collect at least 1200 cases by the end of that week.

The Pregnancy Care Centre is a non-profit, non-political registered charity, funded solely by donations from the community. This support allows them to offer valuable services at NO cost to their clients.

Learn more about them & the history of our Diaper Drive by visiting https://pccifb.ca/diaper-drive-by/.

Can’t make it the week of December 7th? No worries! Donate online, or visit the following are locations where you can drop off: