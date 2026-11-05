Diaper Drive-By 2026

Mark your calendars, and stock up on diapers.
The 9th annual Pure Country Diaper Drive-By will support of the Pregnancy Care Centre & Infant Food Bank.
From December 7th-11th, the Pure Country Crew will broadcast live on location from the New Sudbury Centre parking lot, collecting diapers, wipes & monetary donations.
Our goal is to collect at least 1200 cases by the end of that week.
The Pregnancy Care Centre is a non-profit, non-political registered charity, funded solely by donations from the community. This support allows them to offer valuable services at NO cost to their clients.
Learn more about them & the history of our Diaper Drive by visiting https://pccifb.ca/diaper-drive-by/.
Can’t make it the week of December 7th? No worries! Donate online, or visit the following are locations where you can drop off:
- All 5 Shoppers Drug Mart locations
- Pass It On Undercoating - 875 Notre Dame
- Health Tweak - 1322 Martindale Road
- BrokerUnion Insurance - 2924 Old Hwy 69, Unit 6, Val Caron
- Pregnancy Care Centre - 1032 Lasalle Blvd
- Rossy - 3140 Ontario 69. Unit 27, Val Caron