Dallas Smith at Grace Hartman Amphitheatre

Pure Country 91.7 is excited to announce that Dallas Smith a multi-platinum, JUNO and CCMA award winning country star is bringing his high-energy live show to Sudbury on July 16th, 2026 at the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre with special guests Hailey Benedict & Rob Fitzgerald.

Tickets go ON SALE: Thursday, April 23rd at 10 AM

Artist PRESALE begins Wednesday, April 22nd at 10 AM

TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE

SIGN UP FOR THE ARTIST PRE-SALE AT WWW.DALLASSMITHMUSIC.COM