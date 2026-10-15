CPKC Holiday Train - Nov 30th

The CPKC Holiday Train is more than a train. Now in its 28th year, it’s a celebration of generosity, community and the power of coming together to help neighbours in need.

As the brightly decorated train travels across the country, communities gather to enjoy live music and support local food banks. Every donation stays in the community where it is given, helping local organizations provide meals and support during the holiday season and beyond.

WHEN: Monday, November 30th (FREE event)

WHERE: Elgin Street VIA Train Station (Arriving 9:15pm)

PERFORMERS: American Authors & Tyler Shaw

Make sure to bring a non-perishable donation for the Sudbury Food Bank!