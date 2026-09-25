Coats for a Cause is BACK, as we look to fill the community closet at Better Beginnings Better Futures! We’re looking for gently used (or new) winter clothing, and those donations can be dropped off any ANY of the Palladino Auto Group locations listed below.

We all know how cold Sudbury’s Winter can be, and this is one simple way how YOU can help keep our most vulnerable community members warm. We’ll take donations for babies, kids, teens & adults!

The Pure Country Crew will broadcast live on location at the following dates & times: