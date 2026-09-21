Boots and Bolo Tie Hoedown - Nov 28th, 2026 5:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel (85 Ste Anne Rd).

Saddle up and join Independent Living Sudbury Manitoulin for an evening of celebration, community, and fun at our 17th Annual International Day of Persons with Disabilities Gala!

This year, we’re bringing the spirit of the West to the Radisson Hotel for a Boots & Bolo Tie Hoedown. Enjoy a night filled with line dancing, dinner, drinks, games, karaoke, a silent auction, and a live auction, all while coming together to celebrate persons with disabilities and support a more inclusive community.

Put on your best Western attire, grab your boots and bolo tie, and join us for a night to remember!

Proceeds from the evening support the work of Independent Living Sudbury Manitoulin and our ongoing efforts to promote independence, accessibility, and inclusion for persons with disabilities.

Purchase tickets at https://www.ilsm.ca/events-1/boots-and-bolo-tie-hoedown