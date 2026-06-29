A Tribute to George Strait - Aug 30th

Join CCMA Award Winner Gil Grand for an unforgettable evening celebrating the music of George Strait!

August 30th 2026 at the Caruso Club. Dinner at 6pm, showtime 7:30pm

Experience a live 90-minute tribute featuring over 60 of George Strait’s biggest #1 hits, performed by award-winning country artist Gil Grand. From “Amarillo By Morning” and “The Chair” to “Check Yes or No” and “I Cross My Heart,” this show delivers the songs that made George Strait a country music legend.

Special Guest Tyson Ranger opens the evening.

Limited seating available. Reserve your tickets today!

For tickets click here