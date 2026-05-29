4th Annual Greater Sudbury PTSD Awareness Walk - June 27th

June 27th is National P.T.S.D. Awareness Day. It’s a day dedicated to raising awareness about Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (P.T.S.D.) and reducing the stigma surrounding it. As part of the ongoing commitment to Member Health and Wellness, through their Blue Balance Wellness Committee, Sudbury Police will be hosting the annual P.T.S.D. Awareness Walk.

The walk is set to step off at 12pm from the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre (900 Paris St) and will end at the Canadian Forces Armory (333 Riverside Dr)

To learn more, or to donate, head to

https://trellis.org/4th-annual-greater-sudbury-ptsd-awareness-walk