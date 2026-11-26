This holiday season, the elves are taking over the microphone on Pure Country 91.7, and they want to put cash in your pocket!

From November 30 to December 11, tune in to Coop & Tyler every weekday morning for your chance to win a $100 Shoppers Drug Mart gift card. Whether you need to stock up on holiday treats, find the perfect gift, or just treat yourself, we’ve got you covered.

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