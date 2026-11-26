This holiday season, the elves are taking over the microphone on Pure Country 91.7, and they want to put cash in your pocket!
From November 30 to December 11, tune in to Coop & Tyler every weekday morning for your chance to win a $100 Shoppers Drug Mart gift card. Whether you need to stock up on holiday treats, find the perfect gift, or just treat yourself, we’ve got you covered.
🎧 How to Play
- Tune In: Listen to Coop & Tyler every weekday morning.
- Listen Closely: Each morning, the guys will play a massive hit from one of your favorite Pure Country artists. The catch? It’s being sung entirely by our holiday elves!
- Guess & Win: Give us a call and if you can correctly identify the real country song behind the elfish vocals, the $100 gift card is yours!