Roo Phelps

Roo is Canada's only fourth-generation broadcaster in an unbroken line. Roo has twice been named Canadian Country Music Association's On-Air Personality of The Year, as well as twice named the British Columbian Country Music Association's On-Air Personality of The Year. Roo loves to write and read, and is the author of two best-selling books. In her spare time, you'll find her hiking with her two dogs, vacuuming up after her two cats, weightlifting, and enjoying as much quality time as possible with her family and friends.