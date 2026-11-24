December 1, 2026 at Casino Regina

Follow our holiday heroes on the adventure of a lifetime in the all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland! When they’re transported to a magical winter wonderland, something extraordinary happens: with every daring feat, they grow younger! And the more astonishing the act, the more the wonder comes alive.

Join us for an all-new live Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland show that will mesmerize the whole family this holiday season.

Follow our heroes as they are transported to a magical winter wonderland that allows them to grow younger with every daring act.

ALL PATRONS MUST BE 19+

More info: casinoregina.com