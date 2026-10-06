Brett Kissel - The Side You’ve Never Seen – Holiday Edition

November 20, 2026 at Casino Regina

JUNO Award winning Canadian country artist Brett Kissel gets ready to show fans The Side You’ve Never Seen with the announcement of his cross-Canada acoustic tour. Renowned for his energetic live show, fans will experience an entirely different side of Kissel as he offers a glimpse into his artistry and delivers an intimate, acoustic atmosphere that strips back the full band to highlight the craftsmanship and stories behind his music.

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