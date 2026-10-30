Country Thunder Winstagram

Dreaming of Summer Nights & Killer Tunes? Country Thunder 2027 is YOUR Ticket!

Picture this: the sun setting, the crowd singing along, and the incredible sounds of: 🎶 John Pardi 🎶 Megan Moroney 🎶 Collective Soul.

Ready to step into this picture-perfect summer scene? It’s easy peasy!

Here’s how to snag your spot in the sun:

Cruise on over to our Instagram! 🚗💨

Make sure you’re following us for all the festival magic! ✨

Give our Winstagram post a big THUMBS UP (aka a LIKE!). 👍

Tag the legend you’d share this unforgettable summer with! 👇

Let the good times roll! 🥳

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 9:00 am CST on Oct. 2026 and closes on Nov. 2at 12pm CST. Open to legal residents of Saskatchewan, Canada (18) Years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the Prizes is fourhundred dollars ($400) CAD Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at purecountry92.ca