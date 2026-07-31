The Pure Country 96.7 Weekend Roundup is your essential guide to Pembroke and the Valley!

Brian Burton will help you uncover the very best local events, activities, and experiences happening right in your backyard every Thursday to Sunday.

Discover new and upcoming events happening throughout Pembroke and the Valley.

If it’s concerts, festivals, markets, family fun, fundraiser and more – we’ve got you covered!

Make Pure Country 96.7’s Weekend Roundup your go-to source for weekend planning!

Proudly sponsored by APX Dental at Integrated Health Centre.

Got an Event to Share? Help us celebrate the Ottawa Valley community by listing your upcoming event! Use our listing submission form below.