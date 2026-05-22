Obituaries

FRIDAY, MAY 22, 2026

Sharon Ruddy NEE Fryc of Pembroke, wife of Peter Ruddy, at the age of 60 years. A graveside memorial service will be held at Saint Columba’s Cemetery in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Sharon Ruddy made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

THURSDAY, MAY 21, 2026

Sharon Ruddy NEE Fryc of Pembroke, wife of Peter Ruddy, at the age of 60 years. A graveside memorial service will be held at Saint Columba’s Cemetery in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Sharon Ruddy made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Henry Sallafranque of Chapeau Quebec, husband of the late Joan Sallafranque NEE Conroy, at the age of 98. Visitation is at the Hayes Funeral Home in Chapeau Quebec today from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM and on Friday from 9 until 10 AM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Alphonsus Church in Chapeau Quebec on Friday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Henry Sallafranque made by Hayes Funeral Home, Chapeau Quebec.

For complete details visit www.hayesfuneralhome.ca

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20, 2026

Sharon Ruddy NEE Fryc of Pembroke, wife of Peter Ruddy, at the age of 60 years. A graveside memorial service will be held at Saint Columba’s Cemetery in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Sharon Ruddy made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Beatrice Lariviere formerly of Pembroke, wife of the late Wilfrid Lariviere, in her 100th year. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Jean Baptiste Church in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Beatrice Lariviere made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

Geraldine Fulcher of Calabogie and formerly of Eganville, daughter of the late Gerald and Sandra Fulcher, in her 62nd year. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements for the late Geraldine Fulcher made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Henry Sallafranque of Chapeau Quebec, husband of the late Joan Sallafranque NEE Conroy, at the age of 98. Visitation is at the Hayes Funeral Home in Chapeau Quebec on Thursday from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM and on Friday from 9 until 10 AM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Alphonsus Church in Chapeau Quebec on Friday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Henry Sallafranque made by Hayes Funeral Home, Chapeau Quebec.

For complete details visit www.hayesfuneralhome.ca

TUESDAY, MAY 19, 2026

Geraldine Fulcher of Calabogie and formerly of Eganville, daughter of the late Gerald and Sandra Fulcher, in her 62nd year. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements for the late Geraldine Fulcher made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Henry Sallafranque of Chapeau Quebec, husband of the late Joan Sallafranque NEE Conroy, at the age of 98. Visitation is at the Hayes Funeral Home in Chapeau Quebec on Thursday from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM and on Friday from 9 until 10 AM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Alphonsus Church in Chapeau Quebec on Friday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Henry Sallafranque made by Hayes Funeral Home, Chapeau Quebec.

For complete details visit www.hayesfuneralhome.ca

FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2026

Christine Paquette of Pembroke, sister of Bruce and Rick Paquette, at the age of 60 years. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday, May 20th at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Christine Paquette made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

THURSDAY, MAY 14, 2026

Karen Mielke of Petawawa, wife of Brian Mielke, in her 67th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Karen Mielke made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2026

Karen Mielke of Petawawa, wife of Brian Mielke, in her 67th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Karen Mielke made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

FRIDAY, MAY 8, 2026

Idella Zoschke NEE Krueger of Pembroke, wife of the late Gordon Zoschke, in her 104th year. A funeral service will be held at Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church, 533 Borne Road, Pembroke on Sunday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Idella Zoschke made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Teresa Moore of Cobden, wife of the late Harry Moore, in her 99th year. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Cobden on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Teresa Moore made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Glenda Dupuis of Deep River, daughter of the late Andy and Dorothy Dupuis NEE Hofmann, in her 62nd year. Visitation is at the Valley Funeral Home in Deep River on Thursday, May 14th from 5 to 8 PM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Anthony’s Church in Chalk River on Friday, May 15th at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Glenda Dupuis made by Nevile Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

THURSDAY, MAY 7, 2026

Teresa Moore of Cobden, wife of the late Harry Moore, in her 99th year. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Cobden on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Teresa Moore made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

David Peplinskie of Pembroke, husband of Joanne Peplinskie. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Friday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late David Peplinskie made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca

Carl Cybulski of Pembroke, husband of Joan Cybulski, in his 77th year. A funeral graveside service will be held at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery in Brudenell on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Carl Cybulski made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca

TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2026

Lorna Handke of Pembroke, mother of Tyler Handke, at the age of 66 years. As per Lorna’s wishes, her body has been donated to medical science. Arrangements for the late Lorna Handke made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

MONDAY, MAY 4, 2026

Lorna Handke of Pembroke, mother of Tyler Handke, at the age of 66 years. As per Lorna’s wishes, her body has been donated to medical science. Arrangements for the late Lorna Handke made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

FRIDAY, MAY 1, 2026

Jack Buder of Lake Dore, husband of Marion Buder, at the age of 85 years. A funeral service will be held at Saint John’s Lutheran Church Bonnechere, 2291 Lake Dore Road on Monday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Jack Buder made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca

Idella Zoschke NEE Krueger of Pembroke, wife of the late Gordon Zoschke, in her 104th year. A funeral service will be held at Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church, 533 Borne Road, Pembroke on Sunday, May 10th at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Idella Zoschke made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com