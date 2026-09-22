Sunset Horse Sanctuary Open House

Canyon Creek Farm 297 Barron Canyon Road
Small entrance fee ($5 adults, $3 12 & under, 2 & under free, $10 family of 4)
Tack sale - BBQ - Adventure Walk
Pony & Horse Rides (first come first serve) $10
Mini lessons organized in advance: $30 please respond to ccflessons@gmail.com or call Haley at (613) 312-7341
Snacks -Mini Pony petting - colouring and crafts
bring your refundable bottles and cans
Meet the rescue horses
All proceeds to Sunset Horse Sanctuary at Canyon Creek
For rescued and rehabilitating horses