Sunset Horse Sanctuary Open House

Canyon Creek Farm 297 Barron Canyon Road

Small entrance fee ($5 adults, $3 12 & under, 2 & under free, $10 family of 4)

Tack sale - BBQ - Adventure Walk

Pony & Horse Rides (first come first serve) $10

Mini lessons organized in advance: $30 please respond to ccflessons@gmail.com or call Haley at (613) 312-7341

Snacks -Mini Pony petting - colouring and crafts

bring your refundable bottles and cans

Meet the rescue horses

All proceeds to Sunset Horse Sanctuary at Canyon Creek

For rescued and rehabilitating horses