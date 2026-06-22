Strawberry Festival

Upper Ottawa Valley Heritage Centre

The day’s events include Live Music: ● Matt Haycock 11am

● Amanda Dupuis 1pm ● And more to be announced!

Kids’ Activities & Crafts: Face painting, Lawn games, giant jenga, ring toss, etc ● Strawberry themed photo station ● Strawberry themed arts and crafts

We’ll be serving up delicious cake and ice cream topped with locally grown strawberries from McGregor’s Produce—a festival favourite! Admission: ● $15 per person ● $7 per child (ages 6–12) ● Free for kids 5 and under ● $12 for Ottawa Valley Historical Society members

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the museum office or at the gate. We accept cash, debit, credit, and e-transfer to curator@uovheritagecentre.ca.