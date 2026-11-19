The Renfrew Wing

Join the RVH Foundation for a festive evening as we celebrate 100 years of growth, innovation and care at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital!

The Legacy in Lights event brings our community together for a night filled with beautifully decorated Christmas Trees, live music by the Sidewinder Band, dancing & hor’s doerves by the Backyard Gourmet - all in support of the RVH Foundation!

Festival of Trees: Bid on beautifully decorated Christmas trees generously donated by local busineses and community partners!

Gather your family, friends & co workers for a fun night in support of our community hospital!

Tickets are on sale now!$40 each

Contact the RVH Foundation Office today to reserve yours!

clemmerm@renfrewhosp.com613-432-4851 ext. 312