Pembroke Multicultural Festival

Pembroke Waterfront Park

The Multicultural Festival is a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity, bringing together communities to honor the rich traditions, flavors, and artistry from around the world.

This lively event showcases an array of authentic international cuisines, where visitors can savor delicious dishes from different cultures, prepared by local chefs and culinary artisans.

Beyond the food, the festival features dynamic performances from across the globe, including traditional dances, live music, and captivating storytelling that reflect the beauty of diverse heritages. Attendees can also explore an international marketplace filled with handcrafted goods, clothing, and art, offering a unique glimpse into global craftsmanship.

Interactive cultural workshops and demonstrations provide a hands-on experience, allowing visitors to learn traditional dances, try their hand at unique crafts, or discover the history behind cultural customs.

Event details