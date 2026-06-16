NASCAR Canada at Calabogie Motorsports Park

Get ready for an adrenaline-packed weekend as NASCAR Canada takes over Calabogie Motorsports Park on July 18-19, 2026! With racing on the Stadium Track Layout (2.8 KM circuit), fans can expect high-speed action, as NASCAR cars complete a lap in just over a minute, delivering non-stop excitement from every viewing area. The weekend also features thrilling races from Canada’s largest touring car series, Super Production Challenge, the Miata Canada Cup and the FEL Radicals.

Fans will have the chance to explore the paddock, meet drivers, and enjoy evening entertainment, plus exclusive hospitality areas for campers. Don’t miss this unforgettable motorsports experience!

The CountDown is ON!

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