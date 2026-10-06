March With Melanie

Help raise money for Carefor Health and Community Services.

Every dollar raised will support seniors living at Carefor Civic and Mackay retirement care homes in Pembroke, helping bring comfort, wellness, and joy to vulnerable older adults coming from across the Ottawa Valley.

It doesn’t matter if you’re an experienced walker, casual stroller, or have a drive to help seniors, this is your chance to be part of a tremendous event.

You can help by making a donation to support Melanie’s mission or join the movement and become a participant and raise $100 while marching between October 1st and December 24th

This year, the march is looking to raise funds for arts and craft supplies, special group outings, special events and performers, new recreation equipment, and wellness programs.

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