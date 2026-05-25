Kitchissippi-Ottawa Valley Environment Day Festival

Stewart Hall at Trinity-St. Andrew’s United Church Renfrew
Celebrating
- World Environment Day
- launch of “Protecting Our Hopes” community-led fabric art for all ages and skills
- our KOV chapter’s 5th anniversary
- For all ages, hands-on “Protecting Our Hopes” fabric art
- Circle of Turtle Lodge Anishinaabekwe Knowledge-Keeper, Ne’egweema Makwa, will share the Mother Earth Medicine Wheel Teaching
- Ottawa Riverkeeper presentation, followed by their children’s Go Fish game
- Slideshow: KOV’s 5 years of solidarity, activism, and protection – will you find your photo or someone you know?
- Free Community Consult on Sensible Energy Efficiency Reno Options for your property
- TRIVIA GAMES
- Food, fun, friends: