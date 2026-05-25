Events

Kitchissippi-Ottawa Valley Environment Day Festival

enviro day

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Stewart Hall at Trinity-St. Andrew’s United Church Renfrew

Celebrating

  • World Environment Day
  • launch of “Protecting Our Hopes” community-led fabric art for all ages and skills
  • our KOV chapter’s 5th anniversary
  • For all ages, hands-on “Protecting Our Hopes” fabric art
  • Circle of Turtle Lodge Anishinaabekwe Knowledge-Keeper, Ne’egweema Makwa, will share the Mother Earth Medicine Wheel Teaching
  • Ottawa Riverkeeper presentation, followed by their children’s Go Fish game
  • Slideshow: KOV’s 5 years of solidarity, activism, and protection – will you find your photo or someone you know?
  • Free Community Consult on Sensible Energy Efficiency Reno Options for your property
  • TRIVIA GAMES
  • Food, fun, friends: