I LOVE LV: Community Fair

LV Municipal Office, 460 Witt Road.

Highlights include:- Bouncy Castle & Slip and Slide- Family Game Zone & Face Painting- Touch A Truck & Junior Firefighter School- Business Showcase ... and so much more!

Enjoy live music from the John Priebe Band while enjoying a free Community BBQ (while supplies last)!Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music and everything LV has to offer!

Admission is FREE, and everyone is welcome!

Interested in showcasing your business or entering a vehicle in Touch A Truck? Email cneff@lvtownship.ca for details.