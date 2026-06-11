Events

Father’s Day Car Show

Father's Day Car Show

Updated: 

Published: 

Red Pine Bay - Braeside

Rain date Sunday June 21st 10-3pm

50/50, BBQ, Live Classic Music, Silent Auction, Trophies and Raffles

Entry is $10 minimum donation

Proceeds to the Arnprior-Braeside-McNab

Seniors at Home Program

All vehicles welcome