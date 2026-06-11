Father’s Day Car Show

Red Pine Bay - Braeside
Rain date Sunday June 21st 10-3pm
50/50, BBQ, Live Classic Music, Silent Auction, Trophies and Raffles
Entry is $10 minimum donation
Proceeds to the Arnprior-Braeside-McNab
Seniors at Home Program
All vehicles welcome
Updated:
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Red Pine Bay - Braeside
Rain date Sunday June 21st 10-3pm
50/50, BBQ, Live Classic Music, Silent Auction, Trophies and Raffles
Entry is $10 minimum donation
Proceeds to the Arnprior-Braeside-McNab
Seniors at Home Program
All vehicles welcome