Exclusively Bridal Show

Germania Hall Pembroke

Wedding planning? Newly engaged? Or simply looking for a little inspiration for your big day?

The Exclusively Bridal Ottawa Valley Wedding Show is the perfect place to start!

Come spend the day connecting with talented local wedding vendors, discovering new ideas, gathering inspiration, and finding the people who will help bring your wedding vision to life. From those special finishing touches to the big decisions, you’ll find plenty of inspiration to help make your day uniquely yours!

Make a day of it! Bring your partner, your wedding party, your mom, or your favourite planning partner and enjoy exploring all the possibilities together.

Get your tickets here!