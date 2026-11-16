Germania Hall Pembroke
Over 70 amazing vendors plus Santa and Krampus
German food and Glühwein
Hot chocolate and outdoor Christmas market atmosphere
Outdoor lights, fire pits and festive fun
German imported products
Whether you’re looking for that perfect Christmas gift, something delicious to take home, or just want to enjoy a little Christmas shopping and atmosphere, you’ll find plenty to explore!
Friday: 4–8PM Saturday: 10AM–4PM Sunday: 10AM–3PM
FREE ADMISSION!
We will also be accepting cash donations and non-perishable food items for our local food bank.
Bring your friends, bring your family, and come spend a little time soaking up the magic of Christmas!