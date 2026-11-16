Germania Hall Pembroke

Over 70 amazing vendors plus Santa and Krampus

German food and Glühwein

Hot chocolate and outdoor Christmas market atmosphere

Outdoor lights, fire pits and festive fun

German imported products

Whether you’re looking for that perfect Christmas gift, something delicious to take home, or just want to enjoy a little Christmas shopping and atmosphere, you’ll find plenty to explore!

Friday: 4–8PM Saturday: 10AM–4PM Sunday: 10AM–3PM

FREE ADMISSION!

We will also be accepting cash donations and non-perishable food items for our local food bank.

Bring your friends, bring your family, and come spend a little time soaking up the magic of Christmas!