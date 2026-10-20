Canvas and Cupcakes

Pembroke Animal Hospital

Join us for a delightful crafternoon fundraiser where you’ll learn to paint a fun and sweet floral kitty and enjoy some yummy treats in support of animals in need in our community!

Local artist Cari Jones will animate the workshop, guiding us through the creative process.

You’ll bring home your very own feline masterpiece! No previous art experience needed! Oh and the icing on the cupcake... proceeds from this event will help support the animals in our care!

Registration is now open. Spots are limited so grab a group of your sweetest chums and register today!

Registration is $50 and includes all materials needed!