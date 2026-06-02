BGC Renfrew County Club Day

At the Clubhouse 275 Pembroke St. East

BGC Club Day is a community celebration packed with activities, games, food, and fun for all ages.

Thanks to our volunteers and community partners that everything is FREE?!

Enjoy free Bouncy Castles in the Gym, plus a free BBQ served by the wonderful volunteers from the Pembroke Rotary Club.

There will also be games, music, the City of Pembroke Fire Department, activities, and plenty of opportunities to connect with friends and families from across our community.

Bring your friends, bring your family, and come celebrate with us.

More info on BGC Renfrew County