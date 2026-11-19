Wesley United Church Hall in Pembroke

The Pembroke Royals will serve up breakfast, Santa will drop in, and every child can choose a gift thanks to the Kiwanis Club of Pembroke Christmas Toy Drive.

Thanks to Steven and Julies No Frills for generously donating all the food for the 3rd year in a row!

Grab your tickets and join us for a merry morning for a Claus!

Every ticket supports BGC Renfrew County’s programs for local kids.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Toddlers and babies get in free!

Get your tickets today!