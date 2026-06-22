Adopt A Duck Race on the Bonnechere River

Rotary Beach Eganville
$10 a duck
Presented by the Rotary Club
Proceeds benefiting local community projects.
Prizes: 1st $500 2nd $250 3rd $100
Tickets can be purchased at the Township of Bonnechere Valley, Our Space and the Eganville Clothing Bank
Updated:
Published:
Rotary Beach Eganville
$10 a duck
Presented by the Rotary Club
Proceeds benefiting local community projects.
Prizes: 1st $500 2nd $250 3rd $100
Tickets can be purchased at the Township of Bonnechere Valley, Our Space and the Eganville Clothing Bank