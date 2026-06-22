Events

Adopt A Duck Race on the Bonnechere River

Adopt a duck

Updated: 

Published: 

Rotary Beach Eganville

$10 a duck

Presented by the Rotary Club

Proceeds benefiting local community projects.

Prizes: 1st $500 2nd $250 3rd $100

Tickets can be purchased at the Township of Bonnechere Valley, Our Space and the Eganville Clothing Bank