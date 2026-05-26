3rd Annual Tour de BeaverTails

Cyclists and walkers from all over Ontario will descend on the tiny Ottawa Valley village of Killaloe
The Tour features four supported cycling routes for riders of all abilities, plus a guided walk through the historic village
The event is expected to raise more than $5,000 for the local food bank
Everyone registering gets lunch and a BeaverTails® pastry after the ride, and riders get a commemorative T-shirt or other cool swag.
The cost of registration is $75 for adults and $35 adults doing the family ride.
Anyone 17 or under is FREE this year!
To learn more, visit the website