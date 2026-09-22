34th Annual Madawaska Valley Fall Studio Tour

Artist Studios throughout the Madawaska Valley

Looking to try something new and get inspired by the Rural Arts Scene? The Madawaska Valley Fall Studio Tour may be just what you’re looking for!

Various studios are participating in this free self-directed tour.

Visitors have the chance to observe live demonstrations by renowned artists, meet emerging artists, and purchase one-of-a-kind art and fine craft directly from the makers!

Artists will open their studio doors to visitors giving you an opportunity to connect with local artists and artisans, learn about their processes and see their latest creations.

Watch for the red maple leaf signs on the way and outside each studio.

More info