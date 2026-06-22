Win a Weekend Pass to The Palmer Rapids Twin Music Festival

Get ready for twice the music and twice the fun! The Palmer Rapids Twin Music Festival is two full festivals in one — country and bluegrass — set on the stunning banks of the Madawaska River.

Catch live performances from Kalsey Kulyk, Edgar Loudermilk, and more — it’s a full weekend of music, camping, and summer vibes you won’t want to miss!

Grab your tickets now at palmerrapids.ca.

And keep it locked on Pure Country Mornings with Brian Burton for your chance to WIN weekend passes — including rough camping — to Palmer Rapids, July 24th to the 26th!