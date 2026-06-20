Are you ready to stock up on all your favorite goodies?

Listen all week to Brian Burton for your chance to win a $200 Shoppers Drug Mart Gift Card!

Whether you are looking to refresh your beauty routine, grab some delicious snacks, or just stock up on everyday essentials, Shoppers Drug Mart has everything you need to help you enjoy every second of the season. And the best part? You’ll rack up PC Optimum points on almost everything in-store!

🍁 Celebrate Canada Day with the SUPER Redemption Event! 🍁

Get ready to get EVEN MORE for your points! The highly anticipated SUPER Redemption Event at Shoppers Drug Mart is almost here.

When: Friday, June 26th – Wednesday, July 1st

Where: Valid both in-store and online!

Don’t leave those points sitting there—this is the perfect time to treat yourself and get the most value out of your rewards.

👉 Pro Tip: Open your PC Optimum app today to check out the latest personalized offers and start planning your haul!