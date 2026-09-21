Win a Shoppers Drug Mart Gift Card!

Beauty, savings, and a chance to win? That’s a winning combination!

From September 21 to 23, visit Shoppers Drug Mart during the Family & Friends Event. Open your PC Optimum app, activate your coupon, and receive 20% off almost all regular-priced merchandise in-store. Save on everyday essentials, premium beauty products, fragrances, and so much more.

Then don’t miss the Shoppers Beauty+ Event on September 24 and 25. Discover the latest beauty trends, unlock exclusive offers through the PC Optimum app, and earn PC Optimum points on your purchases. More points. More brands. More beauty. Shop in-store and online. Conditions apply.

Keep listening to Pure Country Mornings with Brian Burton on Pure Country 96.7 for your chance to win a $100 Shoppers Drug Mart gift card!