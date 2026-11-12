Ashley Greco

If you’ve ever wondered what happens when you combine a morning radio host, a busy mom, a content creator and someone who can’t resist sharing a good story, you’ve got Ashley Greco. Ashley Greco wakes up Ottawa every morning as co-host of The Morning Pickup with Ashley & Gord on Pure Country 94. With more than two decades in broadcasting, she’s built a career on connecting with people, making them laugh and finding the fun in everyday life. Known for her relatable storytelling and occasional hot-mess moments, Ashley isn’t afraid to laugh at herself or let listeners in on what’s really happening behind the scenes. When she’s not on the air, you’ll find her spending time with her hubby and daughter, checking out local restaurants, supporting community events and getting out to experience everything Ottawa has to offer. Life is busy, unpredictable and often hilarious and Ashley loves bringing listeners along for the ride.