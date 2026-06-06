🎶 WIN YOUR WAY TO OTTAWA BLUESFEST! 🎤

Get ready, Ottawa — we’re turning up the volume with your chance to WIN your way to Ottawa Bluesfest! 🙌

Every week, we’re hooking you up with a pair of day passes to catch some of the hottest artists hitting the stage this summer:

🔥 July 9 – Cody Johnson

🎸 July 11 – HARDY

✨ July 17 – Ella Langley

🎧 HOW TO WIN

Tune in and listen for your chance to win — it’s that easy!

👉 Mornings with The Morning Pick Up with Ashley & Gord

👉 Afternoons with Tanaeya Taylor

🎉 DON’T MISS OUT! Ottawa Bluesfest is where summer memories are made — and you could be there LIVE!

👉 Check out the full lineup: https://ottawabluesfest.ca/

📻 KEEP LISTENING. KEEP WINNING.

Your concert pass to summer starts here — so keep it locked and get ready to experience Ottawa Bluesfest!🎶☀️