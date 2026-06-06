🎶 WIN YOUR WAY TO OTTAWA BLUESFEST! 🎤
Get ready, Ottawa — we’re turning up the volume with your chance to WIN your way to Ottawa Bluesfest! 🙌
Every week, we’re hooking you up with a pair of day passes to catch some of the hottest artists hitting the stage this summer:
🔥 July 9 – Cody Johnson
🎸 July 11 – HARDY
✨ July 17 – Ella Langley
🎧 HOW TO WIN
Tune in and listen for your chance to win — it’s that easy!
👉 Mornings with The Morning Pick Up with Ashley & Gord
👉 Afternoons with Tanaeya Taylor
🎉 DON’T MISS OUT! Ottawa Bluesfest is where summer memories are made — and you could be there LIVE!
👉 Check out the full lineup: https://ottawabluesfest.ca/
📻 KEEP LISTENING. KEEP WINNING.
Your concert pass to summer starts here — so keep it locked and get ready to experience Ottawa Bluesfest!🎶☀️