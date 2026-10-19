Win Tickets to the Worlds Collide Concert Tour!

Win tickets to the Disney Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour coming to Canadian Tire Centre on Friday, October 30!

The all-new “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” brings together the worlds of “Descendants,” “ZOMBIES,” and for the very first time, “Camp Rock”, in an unforgettable new arena spectacular. A pop concert of the highest caliber, this year’s cast features an exceptionally talented lineup of Disney stars!

Fans will experience a night packed with hit songs from all three franchises brought together in a brand-new production with fresh mashups and fan favorite songs. Next-level choreography and electrifying special effects create an evening filled with nonstop delight, fan interactions, and nostalgia.

Come dressed as your favorite character, sing along all night, and experience the music and moments from “Descendants,” “ZOMBIES” and “Camp Rock” colliding on stage in this all-new concert experience.

Keep listening all this week to Tanaeya Taylor in the Afternoons for your chance to win tickets!