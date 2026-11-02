Win tickets to see George Canyon & Aaron Pritchett

🤠🎄 Christmas with a country twist!

George Canyon & Aaron Pritchett bring A Coast-to-Coast Cowboy Christmas 2 to Ottawa.

📅 Saturday, November 21st, 2026 at 8:00 PM

ℹ️ https://algonquinsa.com/event/a-coast-to-coast-cowboy-christmas-2-starring-george-canyon-and-aaron-pritchett/

🎟️ https://ticketmaster.ca/event/3100652AD42795B2

Canadian country superstars George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett are joining forces once again to spread festive cheer across the nation with the return of A Coast-To-Coast Cowboy Christmas. Get ready for an unforgettable night of Christmas classics, holiday favourites, and some of their biggest chart-topping hits!